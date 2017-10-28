Exclusive: Melissa Meeks Files for Custody, Child Support From ‘Hot Felon’ Ex-Husband

Melissa Meeks, the estranged wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks, has filed for child support, child custody, and spousal support, as well as coverage of attorney fees, according to documents acquired exclusively by PopCulture.com.

Filed on Oct. 26, 2017 with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Meeks — who is represented by Vernon L. Ellicott of The Bloom Firm, which was founded by Hollywood power-attorney Lisa Bloom — has not set an amount for either the spousal or child support but has requested $25,090 in court costs.

The court hearing is set to be heard on Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Melissa is seeking legal and physical custody over Jeremy Meeks, Jr — the lone offspring of their marriage. She is offering Meeks visitation rights to the child.

She did not file the petition with a domestic violence order.

Meeks lists her income at $62 per hour as a registered nurse, working 32 hours per week, and having no savings between the two.

The two were married on Dec. 27, 2008 and had one child together on Dec. 5 of the following year. There are two other children from a previous relationship that are also being impacted by the separation, but not mentioned in the court documents.

In Section No. 5 of the Declaration of Melissa Meeks, it reads: “I need child and spousal support. Jeremy sees our son very little, maybe two days a month. I also ask that I have sole legal and physical custody of our son I do not believe Jeremy has a home of his own, but lives with his girlfriend. I am happy to let Jeremy see his son as long as it is in a safe environment. Jeremy, Jr., needs to see his father and I encourage their time together, even though it isn’t very much, as long as it does not interfere with Jeremy, Jr.’s school and extracurricular activities. Jeremy, Jr. is enrolled in school here in Mantaceca, CA in the school he’s been in since pre-K.”

This is the first time since the two have separated and filed for divorce that support has been requested.

Melissa is claiming that the “respondent supported Petitioner to help him start his modeling career,” but that she does not know how much money he makes.

The family code section 4320(c) indicates that Jeremy is a “very successful model who has done shows recently in New York, Milan, and Israel. He is in very high demand as a model. He drives a $150,000 car and has lots of jewelry now that he is a model.”

Section 4320(c)(5) describes his standard of living as “a playboy with a rich girlfriend.”

His current girlfriend is billionaire heiress Chloe Green. Meeks and Green’s relationship has been a whirlwind affair that first made headlines in July of this year when the couple was spotted being more-than-friendly on her yacht while sailing near Turkey.