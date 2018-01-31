Melania Trump’s State of the Union Outfit Draws Criticism

Melania Trump arrived to the State of the Union wearing all-white, and many are not happy.

The First Lady arrived separately from her husband, President Donald Trump, in a white pantsuit. It was a perfectly fine design, but many took offense to the possible meaning behind the outfit.

Melania Trump wears a white pantsuit for #SOTU . A stark contrast to the black clothing worn by many Democratic women tonight in solidarity with #MeToo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/jkrpRUIagv — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) January 31, 2018

Numerous members of Congress in attendance chose to wear black in order to stand with the Time’s Up movement in protesting sexual misconduct. Trump wore the complete opposite, so many saw it as a straight up affront to the movement.

“Why is Melania Trump wearing all white?” one viewer wrote. “She is clearly wearing an all-white pantsuit as a statement against the Democratic women.”

melania wearing white lmao she knew she couldnt criticize her husband — Sam Anguiano (@SuperDuperSamA) January 31, 2018

Why is Melania Trump wearing all white? She is clearly wearing an all white pantsuit as a statement against the Democratic women. The last woman to wear all white was Hilary Clinton, is Melania trying to make a statement against Hilary? #KissenSOTU — Maddy (@mmmaaaddyy) January 31, 2018

MELANIA IS LITERALLY WEARING WHITE WHICH IS LITERALLY EMBODYING RAPISTS SINCE OTHER WOMEN ARE WEARING BLACK TO STAND AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULTS — Noah Kucza (@NigelIcewater) January 31, 2018

However, others saw no problem with the choice and simply complimented her. They either were not aware of the Time’s Up protest or did not care about it.

“Melania Trump looks statuesque elegant [and] beautiful in an impressively tailored [and] very feminine white pant suit. Gorgeous!” one viewer wrote.

“Ugh she is so beautiful” -Everyone right now seeing Melania in her white suit — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) January 31, 2018

Melania Trump looks statuesque elegant & beautiful in an impressively tailored & very feminine white pant suit. Gorgeous! @FLOTUS @PressSec @whpresscorps — LariMartinez (@larimartinez) January 31, 2018

