Melania Trump's July 4th Message Sparks Reactions From All Over

Melania Trump is always a magnet for a political conversation on both sides of the aisle. The First Lady seems to have haters and supporters come out of the woodwork not matter what Saturday — Independence Day in the U.S. — was no different.

Trump tweeted out a simple statement about the holiday, and the chorus erupted. FLOTUS wanted those in the U.S. to have a "happy and safe" day. She also remarked about how she and her husband, President Donald Trump, would be attending a celebration later in the day.

Wishing all American's a happy and safe #4thofJuly! Looking forward to celebrating the birth of our great Nation & the signing of the Declaration of Independence with @POTUS at the @WhiteHouse this evening! 🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2020

Supporters loved Trump's patriotic message, holding her up on a pedestal of an ideal First Lady. However, her critics did not waste an opportunity to jump on her with general complaints about her husband and his administration. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the July 4th message.