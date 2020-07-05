Melania Trump's July 4th Message Sparks Reactions From All Over
Melania Trump is always a magnet for a political conversation on both sides of the aisle. The First Lady seems to have haters and supporters come out of the woodwork not matter what Saturday — Independence Day in the U.S. — was no different.
Trump tweeted out a simple statement about the holiday, and the chorus erupted. FLOTUS wanted those in the U.S. to have a "happy and safe" day. She also remarked about how she and her husband, President Donald Trump, would be attending a celebration later in the day.
Wishing all American's a happy and safe #4thofJuly! Looking forward to celebrating the birth of our great Nation & the signing of the Declaration of Independence with @POTUS at the @WhiteHouse this evening! 🇺🇸— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2020
Supporters loved Trump's patriotic message, holding her up on a pedestal of an ideal First Lady. However, her critics did not waste an opportunity to jump on her with general complaints about her husband and his administration. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the July 4th message.
prevnext
Oh my gosh!!!! Melania this is a huge message!!! Thank you so much! You both are loved by millions!!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MvPrSROrwn— Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing) July 4, 2020
prevnext
What exactly has she done for this country that means anything ? Nothing— Cheryl Hare (@Haresjourney) July 5, 2020
prevnext
Then move, Christine. 👋— Beginnings316 (@Beginnings316) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Happy 4th July too @FLOTUS & @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rRz74FkPcV— Susie Conrad (@SusieQsunsets) July 5, 2020
prevnext
All the best to you!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @FLOTUS @POTUS https://t.co/6nwmXLOlWA— Neil Barnes (@campneil) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Looking forward to never hearing your nonsense again. pic.twitter.com/hv42IOWBLV— C2 (@mama_c2) July 4, 2020
prev
.. Same To You FLOTUS Melania and Your Family, GOD BLESS AMERICA... https://t.co/srJ1NeG5fz— Dog (@u2biker) July 4, 2020