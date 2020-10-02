Melania Trump Bashing Christmas Decorations Sparks Spirited Response From Americans

It turns out that people on social media weren't the only ones bashing First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. In newly released tapes, apparently recorded without her knowledge, the first lady could be heard complaining about having to focus on the White House Christmas decorations amid criticism regarding President Donald Trump’s policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border.

Played by CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday night and recorded by Trump's former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the first lady can be heard stating: "They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am." She went on to state that she is "working ... my a— off on the Christmas stuff," adding, "who gives a f– about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"

"OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f—ing break," she continues. "Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance – needs to go through the process and through the law."

The first lady, Melania has taken on the task of decorating the White House for Christmas each year since her husband took office. As made apparent in the released tapes, she clearly hasn't always been a fan of the task, and past years have shown that her decorating skills haven't won over many on social media, either. In fact, 2018's "American Treasures" theme had some people comparing 40 topiary trees in the East Colonnade to a decorating scheme that more resembled Gilead from The Handmaid's Tale. Her remarks in the leaked tapes have many people revisiting her Christmas decorations. Keep scrolling to see the spirited responses.