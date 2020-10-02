Melania Trump Bashing Christmas Decorations Sparks Spirited Response From Americans
It turns out that people on social media weren't the only ones bashing First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. In newly released tapes, apparently recorded without her knowledge, the first lady could be heard complaining about having to focus on the White House Christmas decorations amid criticism regarding President Donald Trump’s policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border.
Played by CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday night and recorded by Trump's former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the first lady can be heard stating: "They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am." She went on to state that she is "working ... my a— off on the Christmas stuff," adding, "who gives a f– about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"
“Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I have to do it.” - First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/PFyk0tUtlm— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020
"OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f—ing break," she continues. "Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance – needs to go through the process and through the law."
The first lady, Melania has taken on the task of decorating the White House for Christmas each year since her husband took office. As made apparent in the released tapes, she clearly hasn't always been a fan of the task, and past years have shown that her decorating skills haven't won over many on social media, either. In fact, 2018's "American Treasures" theme had some people comparing 40 topiary trees in the East Colonnade to a decorating scheme that more resembled Gilead from The Handmaid's Tale. Her remarks in the leaked tapes have many people revisiting her Christmas decorations. Keep scrolling to see the spirited responses.
Wow. This analysis that Melania's red Christmas trees were part of her "theater of resistance" seems right on the mark.https://t.co/5KfQN0eK47— NC Vates (@NCVates) October 2, 2020
To be fair, Melania is not very good at the Christmas decorating. Her blood red hall of Christmas trees sure is memorable though.— Deinos (@DeinosPro) October 2, 2020
That explains Melania's devil Christmas trees. https://t.co/hzVOjslBHT— stb 🚨 Stop the Republican coup! 🚨 (@tbluvoter) October 2, 2020
I was wrong. I guess there really is a War on Christmas after all. 🎅🎄#HoHoHo https://t.co/YG0c2clA1W— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020
"Who gives a fuck about Christmas? Trees and decorations?! But I have to pretend now."
-Melania Trump-
War on Christmas started early this year.— trifecta (@3fecta) October 2, 2020
You don't need to listen to the #MelaniaTapes to know she hates Christmas when she turned the White House into a car wash. pic.twitter.com/07Ghu5gWbx— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 2, 2020
Melania, on tape, saying she hates Christmas explains why she decked the halls with blood red pagan Christmas trees pic.twitter.com/TFDdSPVGrm— Rick randall-uhrig (@RandallUhrig) October 2, 2020
NAH BECAUSE IN 2018 WHEN WE WERE ALL MOCKING MELANIA'S WEIRDASS CHRISTMAS TREES SHE WAS SAYING WHO GIVES A FUCK ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS STUFF IM LITERALLY CRYING pic.twitter.com/5ElktRUMjb— kaelee's homies hate the gsmh boardミ☆ (@_500miles) October 2, 2020
Anyone remembers Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees at the White House Clearly she didn’t try, never mind give a fuck.— 🇨🇦 Darrell 🇨🇦 (@DarrellFTW) October 2, 2020
Suddenly Melania's scary blood-red Christmas trees from two Christmases ago make a LOT more sense...— Tim Foley (@commanderfoley) October 2, 2020
This makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/uFfvftlgzG— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) October 2, 2020
Melania said "Fuck Christmas" and she showed it there. Blood red Christmas trees LMAO.— Winnie The Poe (@Winniethepoe21) October 2, 2020
Yes, Melania sings all your favorite Christmas songs, like:
Oh f*ck these trees— BLOOP! (@susiemcdonnell) October 2, 2020
F*ck Christmas trees
Just paint 'em red
like murder
Oh fuck these trees
f*ck Christmas trees
And f*ck their stupid branches#MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/LUBn8g7Kq4
Loved your red Christmas trees, Melania.— Robert (@Robert57281841) October 2, 2020