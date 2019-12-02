Melania Trump Sparks Backlash With ‘Spirit of America’ White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump has sparked a bit of backlash on social media after sharing a video of the White House Christmas decorations for this year on Sunday. This year’s theme will be “The Spirit of America,” as she wrote on Twitter.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

“I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season,” Trump captioned the clip Sunday night.

In the clip, Trump walks a tree-lined hallway, each tree meticulously decorated and lit with white Christmas lights. The East Wing includes the Gold Star Family Tree, which was decorated by Gold Star families with golden stars and patriotic ribbons. The East Garden Room displays the first family’s annual ornament and Christmas card.

The overall look has a more classic feel to it than last year’s red trees, which received a lot of criticism after some people drew parallels to Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which was adapted into a drama series by Hulu. While many people wrote on Twitter how “beautiful” this year’s decorations were, there were still others who weren’t on board with the look.

One Twitter user took issue with a Scrabble ornament on one of the trees, which said “Be Best.”

“Right before viewing this, I was thinking how whacked it is that FLOTUS’ official tagline is a grammatical foul, and nobody said ‘…yeah, let’s not do that.’ Sometimes I feel like we are just being punked,” one person wrote.

Some wondered how the display, while beautiful, had anything to do with patriotism.

I’m confused how a Christmas display is a symbol of Patriotism? What? — AJ (@TampaBayAJ) December 2, 2019

It’s beautiful, sure, but it has nothing to do with patriotism — AJ (@TampaBayAJ) December 2, 2019

Someone else called it “much better than last year.” Others took the moment to call out President Donald Trump, whose lawyers said on Sunday that they would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

“When you have nothing to hide, you show up to testify,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging President Trump.

Last week, Melania Trump sparked backlash with a Thanksgiving message as well as when she shared footage of the White House Christmas tree being delivered.