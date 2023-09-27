McDonald's Adding Two New Sauces to the Menu

Forget the ketchup. Your next stop at McDonald's may have you dipping your Chicken McNuggets and those golden crispy French fries in an all-new sauce. The Golden Arches is growing its condiment lineup, officially introducing its new Mambo Sauce and new Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce next month.

The beloved fast food restaurant chain announced the new sauces Tuesday, noting that "the perfect sauce makes every bite better." Set to arrive at McDonald's locations nationwide beginning Monday, Oct. 9, the two new sauces offer fans all-new flavor profiles. Marking the first-ever breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to debut at McDonald's in the U.S., the Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce is described as a red pepper jam-like sauce that boasts "a tongue- numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper," as well as apple cider vinegar. According to McDonald's Chefs, the sauce pairs well with Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, and the chain's World Famous Fries.

(Photo: McDonald's)

Also arriving on Oct. 9 is the new Mambo Sauce, a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce that is inspired by the regional Washington, D.C. area sauce staple. Mambo Sauce pairs nicely with a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, and World Famous Fries. McDonald's initially tested Mambo Sauce at select locations in Dallas, Atlanta and the Washington, D.C. in December 2021. The original Mambo Sauce, a D.C. and Chicago staple, typically contains ketchup, tomato, soy sauce, vinegar, hot sauce, sugar and sometimes other ingredients. McDonald's said to honor the rich cultural ties Mambo sauce has to the Washington D.C. and Chicago communities, it will debut an original documentary on its YouTube channel on Oct. 9 that shares the real stories of the sauce makers, restaurateurs, small business owners and fans keeping the culture of Mambo strong.

"We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country," Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, said in a press release. "Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture – pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today's customers are craving. To celebrate their arrival, we're passing the mic to some of our biggest sauce fans – food content creators – to get their authentic reactions from the very first, drizzle, dip and bite."

Both Mambo Sauce and new Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce are set to hit the McDonald's menu beginning Oct. 9.