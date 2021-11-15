McDonald’s TikTok Hack Shows How to Get a Breakfast Sandwich for Cheap

Social media team Hellthyjunkfood has a TikTok page filled to the brim with fast-food hacks that can help customers get meals from all the major chains without getting ripped off. While most of their videos rack up thousands of views regularly, one they posted on Oct. 28 earned special attention. Their McDonald’s Hack #25 video shows how you can get a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich much cheaper than you may think.

As JP Lambiase explained in the clip, the Sausage McMuffin and Sausage Biscuit are both $1.19 and they are both missing the egg. But even though a single egg is really cheap, a Sausage McMuffin with an egg can cost $3.79. It would actually be cheaper to get a Sausage McMuffin without an egg, but then order a folded egg for $1 on the side to save $2.60. Then again, the cheapest alternative would probably be buying English muffins, sausages, and a dozen eggs at your local supermarket and just making the sandwiches at home.

It’s also worth noting that the folded egg you get from McDonald’s isn’t just the round egg you get in their sandwiches, as many of Hellthyjunkfood’s fans have pointed out. The folded egg is just a square chunk of scrambled eggs, while the round egg is a freshly-made fried egg. In addition, prices at McDonald’s can vary from state-to-state and city-to-city.

In a more recent McDonald’s hack video, Hellthyjunkfood advised against ever ordering a serving of Hotcakes at McDonald’s. They can cost $3.69, but you can get a Hotcakes and Sausage Platter for just 10 cents more. (Or you could also buy a big box of pancake mix at a supermarket for a better value and make pancakes at home.)

While Americans might enjoy their McDonald’s breakfast menu, another TikTok user, @Adele_collette, went viral when she shared a video of the miniature Puchi Pancakes you can get at McDonald’s in Japan. A single order includes seven tiny pancakes and a pack of cream and apple syrup in a convenient package. You just squeeze the tiny pack and both the syrup and cream come out. You can also get the Chicken Crisp McMuffin at McDonald’s Japan, but you won’t find that sandwich in the U.S.