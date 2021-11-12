McDonald’s Employee Vents After Being Blindsided by 6,400 Item Order

TikTok has become the venue of choice for many fast-food chain employees, including one who went viral earlier this week when she complained about a 6,400-item order that a customer needed in just four hours. The video was posted by @brittanicurtis23, and has racked up almost 300,000 views in just two days. The TikToker told one of her followers that the bill reached $7,400.

“When a customer calls and says they need 1,600 McChicken, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cokies in four hours,” @brittanicurtis23 wrote. She looked frustrated at the beginning of the clip, then she showed off the boxes filled with McChicken and McDoubles sandwiches and the cookies the customer ordered. “No lie, ya girl is TIRED!” the TikTok user wrote in the captions.

The video has over 600 comments, and @brittanicurtis23 has responded to many of the questions. She told oneuser that the customer did pay before she and her co-workers made any of the food. When one person asked who would need that much food, @brittanicurtis23 claimed it was a nearby prison that ordered it.

Another person asked how they keep that much food warm before the customer picks it up. “Try to hold them in watmers as long as possible, box right before sending them off and after they take them away… it’s on them to keep them warm LOL,” the TikTok user wrote. She also revealed that the store was operating as usual while they made all those sandwiches. “Had someone on the table making sandwiches and then jumping back to help make the large order,” she wrote.

This is not the only McDonald’s mega order to go viral in recent months. In August, an employee at a McDonald’s in Australia shared on Facebook that a customer ordered 70 Angus Clubhouse burgers, 39 McFamily boxes (including a combined 234 additional burgers), 39 packages of 20 McNuggets and 69 large fries. The customer added a small Vanilla Coke and a Cheeseburger without pickles to the order. The worker claimed the customer added over 100 drinks, reports Australia’s 7News. The order cost AU$3,400 (about $2,474 in USD).