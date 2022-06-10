McDonald's Secret Menu Features Controversial New Burger

✖

It's no secret that just about every fast food chain has a secret menu, but one fan-created item on the McDonald's Secret Menu is generating plenty of buzz, for better or for worse. Alongside things like the Poor Man's Big Mac and the McCrepe, the Secret Menu also boasts the McNasty burger menu hack, and it certainly lives up to its name.

According to The Street, the "Frankenstein's-monster-inspired creation," which also goes by another inappropriate name, is something that likely never should have been created. The unsavory sandwich involves a guest ordering two separate sandwiches currently on the McDonald's menu – the McDouble and the Spicy McChicken. For those unfamiliar, a McDouble stacks two 100% pure beef patties seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and tops it with tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a melty slice of American cheese. The Spicy McChicken, meanwhile, boasts crispy, tender chicken seasoned with a bold mix of spices, topped with shredded lettuce, mayonnaise and served on a perfectly toasty bun.

Where the McNasty burger strays away from those traditional ordering options and becomes uniquely its own is how guests are meant to assemble it. To create the McNasty, guests simply need to open the McDouble and place the entire Spicy McChicken, bun and all, in the middle of the McDouble. The McNasty can also be created by putting the McDouble within the Spicy McChicken.

Although fans shouldn't expect to see the McNasty burger on the traditional McDonald's menu anytime soon, the Golden Arches has in the past taken notice of some of those popular fan-created menu hacks. Back in January introduced the limited-time only fan-inspired Menu Hacks lineup. That menu lineup consisted of four new menu items including the Hash Brown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double, the Land, Air & Sea, and Surf + Turf, all of which had been popular menu hacks on the Secret Menu. At the time, Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald's USA, said, "this campaign shows that it has never been 'our menu' – the menu belongs to our fans. We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus."