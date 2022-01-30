Starbucks Secret Menu Offers Decadent Valentine’s Day Treat for Your Special Love

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Starbucks has a secret menu item to help you get ahead on romantic gestures. The coffee chain has a new “secret menu” item called the Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino just for this occasion. If you’re trying to show some love, this might be the sweetest way to go about it.

The Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino is a part of Starbucks’ secret menu, so don’t go looking for it on the board at the counter. According to Instagram user Vinco Eats, the drink starts out like a regular White Mocha Frappuccino, made in Starbucks “grande” or medium size. The barista then adds one pump of hazelnut, one pump of raspberry and a light drizzle of strawberry purée. The whole thing is topped off with whipped cream and caramel crunch topping.

The Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino has been around since at least November of 2020, when TikTok user Holly posted a video explaining how it is made. It is not the most well-known item on the secret menu, but those who tried it reported happy results.

“Tried this with my daughter for her birthday this week.. it is delicious,” one user commented. Another added: “Looks delicious. Will definitely try this next time I visit Starbucks,” while a third wrote: “I tried this, and had to go back and try it again it was so flipping delicious!!!! Thank you.”

The Starbucks secret menu is one of the chain’s most popular features, especially for frequent customers. It is a nearly endless collection of customizable drink options that can put a seasoned barista to the test. These drinks can’t be ordered by name, so asking for the “Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino” won’t get you what you want.

Instead, customers must be able to describe the ingredients of a secret menu item and how they’re assembled if they want their specific concoction. This is not for a quick drive-thru order on the way to work – it’s an indulgent treat best enjoyed when you have a few minutes to spend at the counter.

Starbucks baristas may be familiar with the item you’re describing and may even recommend alterations or substitutions based on your taste. The workers behind this coffee house empire are quite skilled at when it comes to memorization, and according to a report by CNBC, they are pushing their profession to new heights in the latest round of negotiations with their company. The Starbucks Workers Unite campaign is sweeping stores across the country and working with the National Labor Relations Board even now.