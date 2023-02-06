McDonald's Reveals When Shamrock Shake Will Return

The luck of the Irish will soon be returning to the Golden Arches. As fast food restaurant chains cater their menus to Valentine's Day, McDonald's has its sights set on something else: Shamrock Shake season. There will soon be a pot of gold, err, delicious shake, at the end of the rainbow, with McDonald's confirming that the fan-favorite seasonal Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, will be making its return to menus nationwide later this month.

According to the fast food chain, the iconic chilled treats will be back on menus beginning Monday, Feb. 20. However, as with years' past, the legendary shake will only be making a brief return to McDonald's, as it only returns seasonally around St. Patrick's Day as a limited-time offering. The shake will eventually retire for the year, though McDonald's has not revealed just when the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurrywill disappear from menus. Since St. Patrick's Day isn't until Friday, March 17, it's likely that guests will have at least a full month to satiate their cravings.

(Photo: McDonald's)

First created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's Owner and Operator, in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Shamrock Shake first debuted on select menus across the U.S. in 1970. The chilled treat became an immediate success, and it has been a fan-favorite ever since! However, it has only remained a seasonal offering. The shake features creamy vanilla soft serve, which is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with a delicious, whipped topping.

Piggybacking off the Shamrock Shake and its popularity, McDonald's in 2020 introduced a new offering, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The treat boasts vanilla soft serve, the Shamrock Shake flavor, and Oreo cookie chunks. It returned to menus each year since its 2020 introduction, a year that marked the Shamrock Shake's 50h anniversary.

Over the years, McDonald's has tried multiple iterations of the Shamrock Shake in the hopes of finding the next big seasonal menu item. The 1980s saw the introduction of the Shamrock Sundae. In 2017, McDonald's debuted the Chocolate Shamrock Shake. However, those offerings were short-lived, with only the Shamrock Shake, and now the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, returning annually. Both the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry can be found at participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time beginning Feb. 20.