McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Returns to the Menu

Shamrock Shake season is almost here, and this year, it’s celebrating a special anniversary! The frothy green shake, a tell-tale sign that spring is just around the corner, is set to return to McDonald’s menus across the nation on Wednesday, Feb.19, bringing the luck of the Irish to all of the fast food chain’s visitors as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. It be debuting alongside a brand new treat: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

“Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many,” McDonald’s Archivist Mike Bullington said in a press release. “The shake’s unique history and wide spread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The famed green creation is made from the chain’s vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, giving it a cool minty taste perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

Although it makes its way back to menus every year, it is typically only in a limited scope. This year, however, will mark the first time the Shamrock Shake was been launched nationwide since 2017.

To celebrate the occasion and the drink’s 50th anniversary, the Golden Archers is adding a little something extra at the end of the rainbow. This year, customers will also be able to order the brand new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is described as “a twist on a fan-favorite, featuring creamy, vanilla soft serve with our unmistakable Shamrock flavor and OREO cookie pieces blended throughout for a delicious minty-chocolaty dessert.”

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, said. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

First create in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s Owner and Operator, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Shake first debuted on select menus across the U.S. in 1970, becoming an immediate success, and it has been a fan-favorite ever since!