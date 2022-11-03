McDonald's Launches 'Black Panther' Happy Meal

Wakanda is coming to life in an unlikely place: McDonald's. To celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the fan-favorite fast food chain's iconic Happy Meal is undergoing yet another transformation, the Golden Arches rolling out a special limited-edition Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal this month.

Now available at participating McDonald's locations nationwide, the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal features all of the traditional fixings of a happy meal – a meal, drink, and toy – all packaged in a newly designed box that pays tribute to the movie. The new container mimics Black Panther's armor, with a black and purple pattern marked with the traditional yellow smiley face and the golden arches as handles. Each meal also comes with a special toy, with a total of 10 Wakanda Forever toys available.

(Photo: McDonald's)

The lineup of toys is headlined by two different figures of the titular in two different poses – one of Black Panther and standing and another of the character crouching. The lineup includes other returning characters from the movie, including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Nakia (Lupita N'Yongo). The toys are rounded out by figures of new characters joining the film, like King Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams, otherwise known as Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).

"The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that's because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast," Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald's, said in a press release. "It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we're excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing."

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal, which comes on the heels of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box adult Happy Meal and the return of Boo Buckets, began rolling out on Tuesday. The new Happy Meal design will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11, two years after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. The new movie follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, Nakia, and Everett Ross as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."