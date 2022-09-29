McDonald's to Introduce Adult Happy Meals This Season

McDonald's announced a new collaboration with the fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market to bring Happy Meals for adults to stores across the country. the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available starting on Oct. 3 and will only be available for a limited time. They will even include one of four collective figures because no Happy Meal is complete without a toy.

The boxes are packaged in Caculs Plant Flea Market-designed boxes, shaped just like Happy Meals for children. You can either order a meal with a classic Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The meals also include a drink and fries. The boxes will be available to order in restaurants, drive-thrus, and on the McDonald's app.

(Photo: McDonald's)

Three of the four figures are Cactus Flea Market's take on the classic McDonald's mascots Grimace, Hamburlar, and Birdy. The fourth figure is Cactus Buddy, the fashion label's own mascot, decked out in a retro McDonald's sweatshirt and baseball cap. The McDonald's mascots all have four eyes, just like Cactus Buddy.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement Thursday. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

Fans who buy the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be entered into a contest to win free exclusive merchandise each week, including t-shirts, a Grimace Chair, and more. An online store, CPFMMcDonalds.com, will also launch on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET to make some of the merchandise available for purchase. The collection will include shirts, hoodies, and special collectibles highlighting the companies' collaboration.

This is the latest unique partnership from McDonald's in the company's efforts to attract younger customers. The most successful collaboration so far is the 2020 team-up with rapper Travis Scott. His meal deal included a Quarter Pounder and was reportedly so successful that it caused a shortage of items used for the burgers, including Quarter Pounder beef. McDonald's has also teamed up with Saweetie and BTS for special meal offerings.