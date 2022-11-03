McDonald's Launches 2 New Sweet and Savory Menu Items

McDonald's is giving guests plenty to be thankful for. This November, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is bulking up its menu by not one, but two all-new mouth-watering additions. Set to roll out at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, Nov. 21, the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO Fudge McFlurry will be available to order.

The first of the two new menu items, the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, features a 100% fresh beef quarter-pound patty that is cooked right when a guest places their order, meaning it will be "hot and juicy every time." That freshly cooked patty is topped with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and smoky sauce. All of those ingredients are then cushioned between a toasted sesame seed bun. Guests can also opt to double the fun with the Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

McDoanld's customers can pair their savory main dish with something sweet by ordering the new OREO Fudge McFlurry. The latest addition to the iconic McFlurry lineupm the OREO Fudge McFlurry blends McDonald's classic, creamy vanilla soft serve with hot fudge topping and OREO cookie pieces. McDonald's says the new McFlurry offers "a perfect sweet treat combination."

Said to be "smoky meets sweet; bacon meets chocolate" and an "unexpected yet delicious match pairing," the new menu items won't be around for long. According to the Golden Arches, both the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO Fudge McFlurry are only debuting as limited-time menu items, meaning they will eventually disappear from the menu. However, McDonald's did not say exactly how long the two menu items will stick around.

The two items are just the latest thing new at McDonald's. On Monday, the fast food chain announced the limited-edition Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal. Meant to celebrate the Marvel Studios' upcoming movie, which hits theaters on Nov 11, the new Happy Meal aims to bring the world of Wakanda to life in restaurants. The Happy Meals not only come in a special Happy Meal container paying tribute to the film, but also includes one of ten Wakanda Forever superhero toys based on characters from the movie, including Shuri and Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. The Wakanda Forever Happy Meal is available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations nationwide.