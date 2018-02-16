Robert Griffin III on Why He's 'Very Excited' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios just released the official trailer for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has a chance of being the best film of 2022. One person who is ready to see the film is former NFL quarterback and currently ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who has a large Black Panther tattoo on his left leg. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffin talked about his level of excitement for the second Black Panther movie.

"I've heard the run time on the movie is somewhere around two hours and 41 minutes," Griffin exclusively told PopCulture. "More times than not, I'd be like, why is it that long? But not in this situation because Chadwick Boseman, they didn't recast him and I feel like this is an opportunity for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to truly tell that story the right way. So I'm very excited for that."

Black Panther x Ninja Turtles 🔥or 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/VuQtw5sK9E — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will hit theatres on Nov. 11, will be an emotional film as there will be a tribute to Chadwick Boesman, the actor who played the title character in the first movie. Boesman died at the age of 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, and played Black Panther in multiple Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Boesman also voiced Black Panther in the animated series What If...? and recently won an Emmy Award for his performance.

In the sequel, the leaders of Wakanda battle invading forces in wake of T'Challa's (Boseman) death. One of the biggest questions for this movie s who will be the new Black Panther, and based on the trailer, it looks like Shuri (Letitia Wright), T'Challa's brother, will take over as she helped design the Black Panther suit.

Since Giffin is a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), would he be in an MCU film if the opportunity came up? "Oh my goodness. What? Of course, I would love to appear in a Marvel Cinematic movie if Disney is listening to this interview right now," Griffin said. "If they ever needed me, they don't need me. But if they ever wanted me to be in a Marvel cinematic movie, Black Panther or the Avengers or anything in between, I would be there in a heartbeat.