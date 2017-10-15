McDonald’s Fails Health Inspection for ‘Soiled’ Ice Cream Machine

A Georgia McDonald’s location failed a health inspection after its ice cream machine was “soiled.”

The restaurant, located in Lithia Springs, Georgia apparently had “black material” inside the machine, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The revelation comes after an employee at a different location shared photos of black gunk from inside his location’s machine that went viral.

In addition to the “soiled” machine, several McDonald’s employees didn’t have the proper hair restraints, and there was “food debris” around the kitchen area.

Up Next: A Former McDonald’s Employee Just Leaked the Most Disgusting Photos

The restaurant will have a follow-up inspection some time within the next 10 days.

AJC spoke with a supervisor of the restaurant, who claimed everything has since been fixed and a director of operations would contact them with specifics. The director had not reached out as of press time.

The McDonald’s corporate office was also not available for comment.