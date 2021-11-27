McDonald’s Employee Reveals Horrifying Discovery in Drink Machine in Viral Video

A now-deleted video from a McDonald’s employee shows a pure nightmare growing within one of the franchise’s drink machines, prompting a response by the company. The clip was initially shared on TikTok and quickly made the rounds, making many disgusted online.

While it was initially thought that maggots had infested the drink machine, it was soon discovered that earthworms had found their way inside. According to Newsweek, The long pink bodies of the worms filled the drains of the drink machine located on Old Kent Road in London. It would seem that the worms made their way up the drain somehow, prompting a complete clean by McDonald’s and a statement to put fears at ease.

We take cleanliness and hygiene extremely seriously. Unfortunately, a number of weeks ago we were made aware of an issue in the drain serving the drinks station at our Old Kent Road restaurant,” McDonald’s said in a statement, according to Newsweek. “We immediately closed the drinks station and our hygiene team identified the cause of the issue, which was fixed before a deep clean was carried out. “The area was inspected by external specialists and no drinks were served to customers until we were sure that the issue was fully resolved.”

The statement also clarifies that this was an “isolated incident,” and the worms did not represent an infestation in the restaurant. Still, it makes the idea of ordering a drink a little riskier at this location. “I saw this the other day. I’ve been ordering for my granddaughter from here, but not anymore,” one user commented on the original video.

While this disgusting sight is a rarity, others want to put customers at ease by noting they make sure to clean the drink machine every time during their shift. “I work at McDonald’s, just wanna say I clean the beverage area whenever I’m on shift so not all McDonald’s are like this but if they are, they need to be closed down as it violates numerous health codes,” a user wrote. Not all McDonald’s are created equal, of course.

There is no shortage of employees sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the food people order and its preparation. Recently we saw the frozen home of the McRib before it reaches your hands, and we found out the broken ice cream machines at McDonald’s could be intentionally sabotaged.