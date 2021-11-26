McDonald’s Employee’s Viral TikTok Might Just Ruin Your McRib Experience Forever

For some reason, the McRib is a product offered by McDonald’s that remains divisive when it goes away and makes an inevitable return the following year. People will love it, or they will do what they can to warn people away.

It’s popular, and there’s no denying it. But do you know how the McRib is made? A recent post from a TikTok user named Isaiah, who claims to work at McDonald’s, purports to dive into the sandwich’s origins and show customers how the meat patty is prepared for their order.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaezae1098/video/7024334050718534918

While the video is missing what happens to the McRib before it arrives frozen at the restaurant, the process has to leave some customers questioning their decisions. The patty is frozen and placed on the grill under a press that has a setting for McRib on it. If you’re into the fantasy of the McRib, you can assume this press is also turning the bones of the rib into something edible for a sandwich, but that would be a stretch.

The rest of the video is pretty to the point of what you’re getting but as BroBible points out, the comments are where the real gold lies. “Does anyone feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing,” one commenter wrote. “That looks nauseating. I’ll take 2,” another added. “As a chef I’m disappointed. At the fact that I loves these so much haha,” a third commenter added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaezae1098/video/6976739600475655429

One issue with finding out what goes on behind the scenes at your local fast food restaurant is how it takes the romance out of the process. You’re not watching a chef create a meat concoction in the McDonald’s test kitchen with this video and others like it. You’re seeing the cookie-cutter process they boiled these items down to in order to make preparation easy for any employee.

Isaiah shares another behind-the-scenes look at the McDonald’s kitchen experience, showing how the apple pie is prepared, the Big Mac becomes an icon and the broken ice cream machine offered by each franchise. The trick with that last one is that it’s built not to work.