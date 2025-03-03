Hulu Abruptly Ends Oscar Livestream, Infuriating Subscribers

As viewers of the 2025 Oscars prepared to learn who’d take home the coveted award for Best Actress and Best Picture, they were shocked when Hulu cut the live broadcast. It ended at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after Best Director category was announced, leaving social media users confused and outraged as the biggest night in Hollywood was just winding down.

The streaming service would later report its services have been restored after a technical glitch that left viewers unable to access the stream altogether. “Thanks so much for hanging in there! Our team took the necessary steps to resolve this, so you should be all set after rebooting your device,” Hulu said in a post on X, adding, “We appreciate your patience!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

More than 34,000 Hulu subscribers reported problems accessing the streaming service, per Down Detector, which tracks network outages. Still a lot of damage had already been done. Check out some of the reactions.