McDonald’s Bringing Back Holiday Menu Item Very Soon

The holiday season is getting a little sweeter thanks to the return of one item to the McDonald’s menu. With Thanksgiving marking the official start of holiday season, some fans headed to the Golden Arches have spotted McDonald’s Holiday Pie on the menu. The Holiday Pie, a Christmas version of the traditional apple pies that have become popularized on the fast-food chain’s menu, typically returns annually around this time of year.

The sweet menu item boasts “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to its official description on the McDonald’s website. Although McDonald’s has not made any official announcement of the item’s return to menus, several people have reported spotting the Holiday Pie at their local McDonald’s, and the chain has teased its return on social media. Responding to one person asking when Holiday Pies would hit the menu, McDonald’s wrote in a Nov. 28 tweet, “We feel your love for our Holiday Pie! Stay tuned, they’ll be back before you know.”

A brief search on social media shows that those lucky enough to grab one of the Holiday Pies at their local McDonald’s are fanning over the treat. After receiving their order, one person tweeted that “the season can truly start now that McDonald’s has holiday pies back.” Another person celebrating the return wrote, “Holiday pies are finally back at McDonald’s i’ve been waiting all year.”

The Holiday Pie won’t be on the menu for long. The treat is a limited-edition menu item that typically only remains on the menu for the holiday season before it disappears for another year. Unfortunately, not everyone will be lucky enough to order one, as not all locations offer the Holiday Pie. Responding to one person who had traveled to several McDonald’s locations hoping to sink their teeth into one, the fast-food company encouraged, “We understand how much you adore our holiday pie, Jay. It won’t be long before it reappears. Keep an eye out for updates.”

Holiday Pies can be found at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited time during the 2021 holiday season. Customers headed to McDonald’s will also be able to order other popular items, such as the Egg McMuffin, the breakfast item that marked its 50th anniversary this year.