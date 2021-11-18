McDonald’s Offering Egg McMuffin for Just 63 Cents

Treating yourself to an Egg McMuffin just got a lot cheaper. In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Golden Arches is throwing back the price of the Egg McMuffin to 1971, with the beloved breakfast item set to be available for just 63 cents for one day only this week.

Dubbed the “OG breakfast sandwich,” the Egg McMuffin was created by California franchisee Herb Peterson in 1971. Wishing to create a “unique product to ensure a top-performing breakfast menu,” Peterson put a twist on the traditional Eggs Benedict, replacing the Hollandaise sauce with a slice of cheese and adding a slice of Canadian bacon, creating the very first version of the menu item. He later developed Teflon rings to give the fresh-cracked eggs the rounded shape of an English muffin. The menu item first debuted in test markets in 1972 with a price stage of just 63 cents before going on to enjoy a national roll-out in 1975. In the 50 years since its creation, the Egg McMuffin has remained a favorite on the McDonald’s menu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With 2021 marking the Egg McMuffin’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s is celebrating in a very fitting way. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the chain is dropping the price of the Egg McMuffin to its original 63 cent price tag. The throwback price is only available for one day only and only on the McDonald’s app.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications, said. “It’s been fun to see all the ways they’ve made it their own – whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”

In addition to the throwback price, McDonald’s is encouraging fans to celebrate the Egg McMuffin in other ways by making it their own. For example, customers can order a McChicken Biscuit and syrup to top their Egg McMuffin, creating a Sweet Chicken Sammie. Customers could also replace the muffins with hashbrowns. McDonald’s customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carry-out, drive-thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.