McDonald’s Announces New Limited-Time Sweet Treat on Menu

Things are getting a little sweeter at McDonald's. In honor of National Caramel Day, and in anticipation of the hot summer months, the beloved fast-food chain is adding an all-new McFlurry to the menu. Costumers stopping by the Golden Arches in May will be able to treat themselves to the delicious Caramel Apple McFlurry, though it will only be available for a limited time.

Set to hit menus nationwide on Monday, May 3, the Caramel Brownie McFlurry features the chain's creamy vanilla soft serve, which is made with real dairy, mixed with brownie pieces and caramel topping blended throughout. According to Chad Schafer, McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary, the treat's flavors are "inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling," and the treat offers the perfect way to cool down as we head into the hot summer months. The new McFlurry is set to hit menus nationwide on May 3 and will be available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

(Photo: McDonald's)

"As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we're excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert," Schafer, said. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."

While this will mark the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be available at restaurants throughout the U.S., it will not be the first time the sweet treat has been on menus. The Caramel Brownie McFlurry first debuted back in 2017 in Canada, the original birthplace of the McFlurry. The delicious ice cream treat, which has a number of different flavor varieties, including classics like Oreo and M&Ms, was created in 1995 by Ron McLellan, a local McDonald's Owner and Operator in Bathurst, Canada. In the 25 years since, McFlurries have made their way to menus in more than 100 countries across the globe.

The Caramel Brownie McFlurry is just the latest exciting announcement to come from McDonald's in recent weeks, and it's the latest McFlurry to hit the menu. In March, and just in time for Eater, the beloved fast food chain brought back the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, though it only returned to menus in the U.K. and Canada. The chain has also debuted three new chicken sandwiches – the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. Putting up some stiff competition in the ongoing fast food wars, the chicken sandwiches hit the menu last month.