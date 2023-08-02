McDonald's Adds Strange New McFlurry to Menu

A new McFlurry is now on the McDonald's menu, and it combines two beloved things. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain has debuted the all-new Squishmallows McFlurry, a chilled treat that brings together both McDonald's and Squishmallows for a limited-time and limited-access experience.

The new McFlurry is only available at McDonald's Canada, where it rolled out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The latest addition to the McFlurry lineup allows guests to "add some pop" to their taste buds with a delicious treat that boasts smooth vanilla soft serve that is blended with pink popping candy and blueberry flavoured syrup. According to the chain's X/Twitter account the new McFlurry is "the 'funnest thing ever.'" It will be available in Canadian restaurants in both regular and snack sizes.

so i cant legally call it the ‘funnest thing ever’, but meet the NEW Squishmallows McFlurry® – it’s the funnset thign evre! pic.twitter.com/GqgjVHF6Y7 — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 1, 2023

"We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colourful and unique flavour combination," Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada, said of the new menu addition, according to Yahoo!. "The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavoured syrup."

The new Squishmallows McFlurry isn't the only Squishmallows-themed menu addition. In June, McDonald's introduced a new Squishmallows Happy Meal, a collaboration between McDonald's, Jazwares, and Universal Music Group. Beginning this spring, there will be 24 "exclusive and seasonally themed" Squishmallows at participating McDonald's rolling out in over 70 countries worldwide, with a variety of 10 to 12 designs will be available in the U.S. later in 2023. The meals are now available in Canada, though it's not clear when they will come to the United States. More than a dozen of the toys will have a playlist matching their personality created by Universal Music Group that can be used by scanning an included QR code.

The team up marks just the latest collaboration for McDonald's. In February, the chain partnered with Cardi B and husband Offset, who starred in the company's 2023 Super Bowl commercial and created a custom meal that was released on Valentine's Day. The collab, however, did spark some controversy from franchisees who claimed the partnership violates the chain's marketing guidelines for store owners and employees.