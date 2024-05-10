TikTok Star Kimberley Nix Dead at 31, Leaves Touching Final Video Behind

Canada-based influencer Dr. Kimberly Nix, who documented her three-year battle with metastatic sarcoma on social media, has died. Nix passed away on Wednesday, May 8 at the age of 31, announcing her passing in a final video message thanking her followers for their support throughout her journey.

"Hello followers, if you're seeing this message I have passed away peacefully," Nix said in the clip, which was uploaded to her account Thursday. "For those of you who don't know me, my name is Kim, hi! It's so nice to meet you and you're welcome to check out all the cool sarcoma facts, information and my lived experience with death and dying with sarcoma cancer. You don't have to go just because you're new."

Nix continued, "I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I'm in happy tears because you've all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life." She told her followers that she had a beautiful life. And I'm so proud of it," growing emotional as she spoke of her husband, saying, "The most beautiful love and my only sadness in dying is knowing that we didn't get to grow old together. Everything else is totally bearable, because that is the only thing that really matters."

She added in the caption of the 9-minute video, "my journey here is over and i cant thank each and every one of you enough! You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything! If you wish, Please donate through my link in bio to sarcoma cancer research and follow my husband in his updates @LightestCheese."

The Calgary, Alberta resident was just 28-years-old and in her final year of her internal medicine core residency when she was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma in 2021. According to the Mayo Clinic, sarcoma is the term for a broad group of cancers that begin in the bones and soft tissues.

Following her diagnosis, Nix began chronicling her cancer journey on TikTok and Instagram, amassing over 137,000 followers, with many of her TikTok videos reaching over a million people. Nix not only used her videos to educate others on sarcoma, but also give encouragement and inspiration to those going through similar experiences. She told PEOPLE in an interview published April 15, "I only have one thing in my life that is tough or hard right now. Yes, it is serious, but [it's] just one thing. Life is so much more. It's friends, family, pets, your career, the perfect temperature first sip of tea, the beautiful snow-tipped mountains."

Nix is survived by her husband, Michael MacIsaac.