McDonald's Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million Over Chicken McNuggets Burn

McDonald's will have to pay close to $1 million to a Florida family after a toddler ends up burned by McNuggets. The family sued the restaurant and the franchise where they had purchased the meal after the toddler suffered burns and was burned by the chicken nuggets.

According to PEOPLE, the Broward County jury awarded the family $800,000 in damages after Wednesday's decision went down. The jury found that the fast food chain and the franchise owner did not provide a proper warning for handling hot McNuggets.

The family purchased the meal through the drive-thru and the hot chicken nugget fell on the toddler's leg as the family vehicle pulled away. Olivia Caraballo, the toddler at the center of the lawsuit, was left with a nugget-shaped scar and was in pain until the wound healed over.

"I'm actually just happy that they listened to Olivia's voice and the jury was able to decide a fair judgment," Philana Holmes, Olivia's mother, told reporters outside the court. "I'm happy with that. I honestly had no expectations, so this is more than fair for me."

According to PEOPLE, lawyers for McDonald's argued that the child's pain had passed and Holmes was more worried about the scar. Their suggested award was $156,000 covering any damages that would arise. The juror felt otherwise, awarding $400,000 for past damages and another $400,000 for any future damages.

"She's still going to McDonalds, she still asks to go to McDonald's, she's still driving through the drive-thru with her mom, getting chicken nuggets," McDonald's defense attorney argued in their closing arguments. "She's not bothered by the injury. This is all the mom."

It is the second time a jury found McDonald's and franchisee Upchurch Foods liable for the injury. "The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot...and caused (the victim)'s skin and flesh around her thighs to burn," the jury said at the time. This jury found that Holmes did have some liability herself, but still awarded her the nearly million-dollar sum.