Man Who Ate McDonald's for 100 Days Shares Weight Loss Update

Kevin Maginnis, the viral TikToker who lost 58.5 pounds through only eating McDonald's for 100 days, appeared on NBC's News' TODAY to share his results. "I feel amazing," he said. For the entirety of his weight loss challenge, Maginnis ate "nothing but McDonald's three times a day. Just cut every meal in half and seek the heat before you eat. Meaning, don't eat any snacks between so you can actually feel when your body's actually hungry." Maginnis revealed the results of his blood tests, saying, "205 points down on my triglycerides, 65 points down on my cholesterol. Can eating a quarter-pounder with cheese improve my A1C? Looks like it can because I was pre-diabetic before, down into healthy ranges now." "Are there better micronutrients or macronutrients for brain health? Absolutely. But when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals," he said.

When asked how he would sustain weight loss, Maginnis' motto was, "Half a plate to lose the weight. Three-quarters of a plate to maintain the weight, any food, including McDonald's." "How did you feel after eating even those half meals?" co-host Hoda Kotb asked. "Because it's a half meal – great," Maginnis said. "And, because you seek the heat before you eat, your body's actually pulling from the fat reserves in between, so you're not eating snacking. So you have this energy from burning actual the fuel on your body." He also noted that there was rarely a point where he wasn't hungry enough to eat "because I was eating so small. I was always hungry by the time the actual mealtime rolled around. If I wasn't, then I wouldn't."

Co-host Carson Daly then asked, "What is the overarching message for people who are watching who want to lose weight and can do it at McDonald's?" "Do it," stated Maginnis. "And with any food, first of all, stop vilifying the food. It is not that good food, bad food for weight loss. Are there better micronutrients or macronutrients for brain health, whatever. Absolutely. But when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals, three meals cut in half...portion control. Have it, have a plan. Have some accountability." When Kotb said Maginnis had a sense of discipline that seemed hard to maintain, he remarked, "Well with, with millions of people watching on, I wasn't gonna slip on the banana peel." Maginnis also revealed his next challenge in the interview: "(I plan to) increase the beast in me. We're going to be doing an ice plunge. I'm going do a 100-foot rope climb."