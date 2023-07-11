McDonald's Phasing Out 3 All-Day Menu Items

McDonald's just announced that three relatively unpopular items are leaving the all-day bakery menu: the Apple Fritter, the Blueberry Muffin and the Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing. These three were the last remaining items from the McCafé Bakery menu, and according to McDonald's, they simply weren't popular enough to stick around. A representative for the fast food giant told reporters from NBC News affiliate WFLA that they will not be available for much longer.

"We're always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we'll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll," the representative said. At the time of this writing, all three items are still listed on the McDonald's website, so it seems the company is not in a rush to pull them off the menu. While the representative did not specify when they might disappear, it seems safe to assume that the phrase "phasing out" means that these items simply won't be restocked once the current batch is gone.

McDonald’s ditches McCafé Bakery items, fans revolt: ‘I’m so sad’ https://t.co/tmXmBMswgN pic.twitter.com/9kpvpffISs — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2023

The McCafé Bakery menu became available in October of 2020, promising a resurgence of sweet treats at the chain most famous for its burgers and fries. However, that lineup began to whittle down quickly and before long it was down to these three items. Soon, they'll be gone as well – at least for now. Fast food chains have been known to revive old favorites, so this might not be the last we'll see of these baked goods in the long run.

In the meantime, the McDonald's rep said: "We know goodbyes are never easy – but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide." Those items' availability may also vary by location – according to a report by Vice, a third-party company is suing for the right to repair McDonald's McFlurry machines, which are infamous for breaking down.

McDonald's has not removed the McCafé Bakery items from its menu yet, but their days are clearly numbered. Fans should be sure to get one more sweet fox in if they still can at their local restaurant.