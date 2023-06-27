McDonald's Reveals New McFlurry

McDonald's is giving guests a new way to cool down amid the soaring summer temperatures. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain just added an all-new McFlurry to its menu, though not everyone will have the chance to try it. Guests heading to their local McDonald's in Canada can now order the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, a new item that hit the menu on June 20.

According to Brand Eating, the new McFlurry begins with the chain's signature vanilla soft serve, which is the base for all Mcflurrys. The vanilla soft serve is then mixed with caramel sauce and caramel popcorn, giving way to a sweet and salty, crunchy summertime treat. The new Caramel Popcorn McFlurry – which follows on the heels of other menu items featuring popcorn, including McDonald's Japan's Caramel Popcorn Frappe and McDonald's Singapore's Caramel Popcorn Soft Serve – is available for a limited time now at participating locations in Canada. According to those who have tried it, the new McFlurry is a "10/10" and "f-ing slaps."

The Caramel Popcorn McFlurry is not the only new thing on the McDonald's menu in Canada this summer. Earlier this month, the fast food chain brought back its Strawberry Baked Pie for a limited time. The sweet treat features a warm strawberry filling made with real strawberry pieces, surrounded by a flaky golden-brown crust and is baked fresh daily. The pie is part of the McPicks menu, where guests can get two pies for $1.99 plus tax.

While McDonald's lovers in the U.S. may need to travel north of the border to try the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry and Strawberry Baked Pie, there are a few new ordering options for them here. Beginning June 12, McDonald's added the new Grimace Birthday Meal. The meal, celebrating the Grimace's birthday, comes with the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, the brand's signature Fries, and the new limited-edition Grimace Shake. The Grimace Shake is a purple shake, though McDonald's hasn't confirmed what the shake's flavor is.

Also available in the U.S. is the new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Debuting on menus on June 20, the burger features the brand's 100% fresh Quarter Pounder patty topped with two slices of American cheese, three half-strips of applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapeños, and cheese sauce, all served on a sesame seed bun. The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC can be enjoyed as a single or double.