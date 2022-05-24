May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.

The FDA typically asks companies to issue recalls voluntarily, then helps spread the word. In many of these cases the recall is made "out of an abundance of caution," with public health taking top priority. Food recalls are particularly tricky to track since fresh food is distributed on a regional basis. If you want to keep up with recalls on a day to day basis, the FDA has been expanding its resources for that effort with social media pages and live newsfeeds.

In the meantime, we've collected some of the most prominent recalls of the last few weeks with the widest-reaching impact to get you started. Here's a look at May's biggest food recalls.