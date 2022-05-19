Raspberries Recalled Over Norovirus Contamination

✖

If you recently made a pit stop in the produce section, you may want to check your purchases before eating. Canadian health officials announced Sunday an urgent recall of Below Zero brand whole, frozen raspberries. Mantab Inc. issued the recall of the frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.

The specific item affected by the recall is Below Zero brand's Whole Raspberries IQF in the one-kilogram size. According to a recall notice, the recalled product features the following codes, "Lot #: XT21253," "PO #: M14475," and "BB: 2023-SE-09," as well as the UPC "0 69821 06020 4." The recalled raspberries were sold throughout Canada in the provinces of Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Mantab Inc. initiated the recall after it was found the raspberries were possibly contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that commonly spreads through food or water. Noroviruses can also spread through close contact with a person who has norovirus infection. People with norovirus illness typically begin to experience symptoms of an infection 12 to 48 hours after exposure, according to Mayo Clinic. Those signs and symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, low-grade fever, and muscle pain. Symptoms usually last one to three days and most people recover completely without treatment. However, some people, such as young children, older adults, and those with other medical conditions may require medical attention.

The Canadian health officials' notice did not say if any illnesses were reported in connection to the recalled raspberries. Consumers, retailers, and restaurant owners should check to see if they have the recalled products in their homes or establishments. The recalled Below Zero brand raspberries should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The recall, issued on May 15, marks the latest recall to impact the produce department and follows an April recall of packaged cantaloupes. Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some packaged cantaloupes after discovering the fruit may have been contaminated with Salmonella. Prior to that, dried sweetened strawberries and A&C Best Food Trading Inc.'s "Wife Plum" product were recalled due to undeclared sulfites.