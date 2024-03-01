Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of meat. According to the department, "MF Meats, a Falconer, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 93,277 pounds of raw meat products, which may have been contaminated with non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing."

The raw meat items being recalled were produced from Nov. 26, 2023 through Feb. 16, 2024. According to the USDA, "The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 569" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania."

MF Meats "received four complaints from restaurants reporting a chemical taste in the meat products," and this was when "the problem was discovered." The firm investigated and "determined that its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum containing non-food grade mineral seal oil labeled as food grade mineral oil. The non-food grade mineral seal oil was applied to food contact surfaces and not directly to the meat products."

The USDA noted: "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants' refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." The department also stated, "Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Doug Neckers, President, MF Meats, at 716-483-4050 or info@mfmeats.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day by clicking here.