Member of the Manson Family Granted Parole in California

It’s been reported that one of Charles Manson‘s followers, and participant in the Manson Family Murders in 1969, has been granted parole in the state of California.

According to the L.A. Times, Leslie Van Houten, who was convicted along with other Manson followers for the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, was granted parole by a panel of state commissioners on Wednesday.

This, however, does not mean that Van Houten will definitely be released.

The parole determination will undergo a 150-day review process, at which time it will be reviewed by state officials.

“If the decision stands, the matter will be sent to office of the Governor who will have 30 days to take one of five options. He may uphold, reverse, or modify the decision,” a state official said.

Just last year, California Governor Jerry Brown rejected Van Houten’s release, so that could potentially happen once again.

Van Houten’s lawyers have argued that she took part in the violent crimes when she was only 19 years old and has been a model inmate for her entire imprisonment term.

However, regardless of that, the families of the Manson Family victims have been strongly opposed to her release.

In 1969, Charles Manson and his followers, dubbed “The Manson Family,” committed a string of brutal murders so brutal they rival even the most gruesome of horror movies.

The most high-profile murder was when they killed actress Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski, whose most notable directing credit at the time was the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby.

In a recent ABC News documentary titled Truth and Lies: The Family Manson, Sharon Tate’s younger sister Debra revealed new chilling, graphic details about the Manson Family murders.

Debra, who was only 16 years old at the time, recalled the “horrible” moment that she and her family learned of Sharon’s murder. She said that they received a phone call from the Los Angeles police department notifying them of the brutal crime and that her mother became a “basket case.”

She also stated that, initially, she didn’t believe the news that Manson had murdered Sharon because “it just didn’t make sense.”

Debra is a devout and vigilant opponent of Charles Manson and all of his convicted associates ever getting parole, going to great lengths to protest whenever any of them has a parole hearing.