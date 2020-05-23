Watch: Man Rips up Stimulus Check Because 'We Don’t Need Trump Money in My House'

✖

Video of a man ripping a stimulus check because he does not "need in my house Trump money" has gone viral on World Star Hip Hop. The unidentified man claims it was a real check at the beginning of the 15-second video. However, he possibly deposited the money before tearing up the check, as many suggested in the comments under the video. It is also not clear where he recorded the video.

At the beginning of the clip, the man shows off the check, pointing out that it has his address on it, although the video is too grainy to read the details. "We don't need... in my house... Trump money," he said. "We're blessed. Thank you." The video was uploaded to World Star Hip Hop on May 15 and has more than 548,000 views on the site. It does not appear as though the man himself posted the video, though, as it is titled "Man Rips Up His $1200 Stimulus Check! 'We Don't Need Trump Money In My House.'" The caption also reads, "He wildin.'"

The first Economic Impact Payment is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March. In mid-April, millions of Americans began receiving the checks direct deposited into their bank account, with the IRS using the information on hand from previous tax filings. If the IRS did not have bank information and the taxpayer missed the deadlines for submitting direct deposit details, it sent physical checks. Americans began seeing the physical payments this month.

The payments included $1,200 per individual taxpayer with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019, and lawmakers doubled the amount for joint-filers. Families with dependents under 17 years old were eligible for an additional $500 per child. The payments are meant to help Americans during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 39 million Americans have filed initial unemployment insurance claims in the past nine weeks.

There are several proposals in Congress for a second payment, although none have been signed into law. Earlier this month, House Democrats voted for the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which would include a second one-time payment for $1,200 per American. Still, this bill is not going to pass the Senate. President Donald Trump has made several statements supporting a second payment, but the Senate began its one-week Memorial Day recess without taking up any legislation on the matter.