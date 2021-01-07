Man Reportedly Stabbed Outside Trump Hotel in DC

✖

Amid the chaos in Washington D.C. Wednesday when pro-Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol in a futile attempt to change the results of the November presidential election, a man was stabbed outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. D.C. police reported the stabbing just after 6 p.m., but said there were no arrests made or suspect information available. The man was taken an an area hospital, reported NBC, and was "conscious and breathing" at the time.

Four deaths were reports on or in the area of the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, including a woman shot by U.S. Capitol Police as the rioters attempted to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol backed by armed police. Another woman and two men died after suffering medical emergencies, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told NBC, and their causes of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Police reported that 10 people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and that 14 officers were injured in the riots.

The woman who was shot and killed was identified by her family as Ashli Babbitt of San Diego. "Ashli was both loyal as well as extremely passionate about what she believed in," her family said in a statement. "She loved this country and felt honored to have served in our Armed Forces. Please keep her family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this time."

Police also revealed they discovered and destroyed two pipe bombs amid the riots, including one outside the Democratic National Committee and another outside the Republican National Committee. Officers also recovered a cooler from a vehicle on Capitol grounds containing a long gun and a Molotov cocktail.

In response to the violence, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency declared earlier Wednesday for 15 days, until the day following Biden's inauguration. "Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction," the mayor's office said in a statement.

While members of the House and Senate were forced to evacuate before rioters stormed their chambers, congressional lawmakers returned before dawn to certify the Electoral College votes confirming Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Trump, who had refused to concede the election, repeating without evidence that the election had been stolen from him, said in a statement following the early-morning vote that there "will be an orderly transition" of power on inauguration day. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff for communications.