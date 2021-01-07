Donald Trump Ends Message to Mob With 'We Love You,' Infuriating the Public

As Congress was in the midst of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, a mob of people, made up of President Donald Trump's supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol building, which is where the certification process was taking place. In response to this incident, Trump released a video in which he called for his supporters to "go home." Although, he also stressed that the election was "stolen" from him and, quite unbelievably, shared his "love" for those who were causing the violence at the Capitol. Naturally, the fact that he sent "love" to the individuals who were causing this chaotic scene did not sit well with many Americans.

On Twitter, Trump released a video in which he spoke directly to his supporters (the video has subsequently been removed by Twitter for violating the platform's Civic Integrity policy). In the clip, the president empathized with his supporters, telling them, "I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side." Even though he called for "peace" in the video and for those individuals to "go home," he still claimed, without evidence, that the election was "stolen" from him and those who support him.

"There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country," Trump continued. "This was a fraudulent election. But, we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you; you're very special. You've seen what happens; you've seen how others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But, go home and go home in peace." Of course, since the president was vocally offering his "love" to these "special" rioters, social media users took Trump to task for his statements.