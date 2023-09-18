Major 'Harry Potter' Halloween Experience Revealed

Harry Potter fans are getting a chance to celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts. Nox: One Night Marked by Darkness, an exclusive one-night event that will give fans the chance to fend off Death Eaters and "spell-ebrate" Halloween, is coming to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter on Oct. 31.

Announced by Wizarding World super-fans Adriana Redding and Jake Lovelady during Back to Hogwarts 2023 – A Look Ahead showcase on Sept. 1, per ComicBook.com, Nox: One Night Marked by Darkness will immerse fans into the Dark Side of the Wizarding World. Guests attending the event will be plunged into darkness as their evening begins in the Great Hall, where they will enjoy a selection of canapés and a themed cocktail beneath floating pumpkins décor, a scene taken directly out of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. But guests will have to maintain a watchful eye, because Death Eaters will be lurking.

After departing the Great Hall, guests will venture along a trail throughout a darkened Studio Tour, with stops at several trick-or-treat sweet stations, before entering the Forbidden Forest. Later in the night, guests will find themselves in the backlot, where they will face off against Death Eaters.

Tickets for the event went on sale on sale Sept. 1 at WBStudioTour.Co.UK and were available exclusively to members of the official Harry Potter Fan Club. The one night only event has already sold out. Tickets include after-hours admission to the Studio Tour, canapés, a misting mocktail or cocktail, and a piece of confectionary. Those attending the event will also have the chance stop at food stations, drink bars, and enjoy some butterbeer for an additional cost.

Nox: One Night Marked by Darkness is part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter experience. From Sept. 15 through mid-January, the tour is holding a number of limited-time engagements, including the Dark Arts feature (Sept. 15 – Nov. 15), Hogwarts After Dark (Oct. 5 – Oct. 6), and Hogwarts in the Snow (Nov. 11 – Jan. 14). Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter invites fans of the book and film series to step into the Wizarding World to explore sets – including Hogwarts' Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, Platform 9 ¾, Diagon Alley, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Professor Sprout's Greenhouse – props, and costumes from the Harry Potter films. The tour also offers muggles the chance to go behind the scenes by learning how filmmakers and digital wizards brought the creatures, specials, and visual effects of the Wizarding World to life.