'Harry Potter' Star Speaks out on Possible 'Cursed Child' Movie

Could Harry Potter film star Bonnie Wright appear in a movie sequel? While there have been rumors about the potential movie adaptation of the theatrical production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the possible casting choices have been a particular source of speculation. While Ginny actor Wright admits that although she hasn't heard about such an adaptation happening, she would be interested in such an undertaking, mainly because her character would only have a minimal role in such a project. In much the same way as the original saga, Cursed Child focuses on the children of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, offering a logical continuation of those adventures. The Wizarding World is expected to become a TV series on HBO in the near future.

"The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don't know," Wright told the Inside of You podcast. "It would be pretty fun because it's really about the children. It's not about our characters, so it wouldn't be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they'll do it." Despite Wright's willingness to take on a small role in the project, fans shouldn't expect Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe to reprise his role in a theoretical movie since he was quoted back in 2022 as saying he hasn't left the franchise long enough to feel very motivated to return to it.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about his participation in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay, and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back." He added, "For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Co-star Rupert Grint has expressed interest in reprising his role as Ron Weasley. According to Grint, he is open to returning to the franchise "if the timing was right and everyone was coming back. It was a character that was important to me, we kind of became the same person," per the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter movies, has indicated that he is interested in directing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. "I would love to direct The Cursed Child," Columbus told Variety in 2021. "It's a great play, and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine."