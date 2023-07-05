Daniel Radcliffe Reveals If He'll Be in New 'Harry Potter' Series

As fans prepare to step back into the world of Harry Potter in Max's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, they shouldn't expect to see The Boy Who Lived himself walking the halls of Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe, who took on the role of Harry Potter through all eight films, recently opened up about the upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowlings' books, admitting that he is "not seeking" out another Hogwarts letter.

Asked if he thinks he will be asked to make an appearance in the scripted series, the newly-minted father of one told Entertainment Tonight, "I doubt very much that they will." According to Radcliffe, "it seems to me that they are wanting to make a fresh series, which it feels like it'd be distracting to have old, haggard Harry also entering from stage left." While the actor said he is "certainly not seeking" out a role in the reboot, he did tell ET that he's "very supportive" of the series moving forward," adding, "I wish particularly, obviously, the kids nothing but the best."

Radcliffe rose to international stardom as a kid when he took on the role of Harry Potter in the film franchise adaptation of Rowlings' novels. The film series also starred and made trademark names out of Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who took on the roles of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The films also starred Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort, Michael Gambom as Albus Dumbledore, Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid, Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall, James and Oliver Phelps as Fred and George Weasley, and Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange.

The Harry Potter movie franchise, which included several spinoffs, was a massive success, grossing over $7.7 billion worldwide. More than two decades after the first film hit theaters, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery was reportedly eying a TV series daptation. The company later confirmed the news in April, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, sharing, "we are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

At this time, little is known about the upcoming reboot, and it remains unclear if any of the original movie stars will appear. No cast announcements have been made and the series does not have a premiere window.