Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Add New Balloons This Year

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back with a vengeance this year, and it will be adding some brand new balloons and floats. The holiday spectacle was a bit subdued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to a report by ABC News, this November it will be as big as ever. Some new fan-favorite characters will even hover through New York City, including The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda.”

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was not able to follow its usual route through Manhattan, but this year it will be back in the streets. Crowds will be allowed to line up to cheer, and handlers will pull the iconic helium balloons alongside performers and public figures. Among them will be Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child from Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian. There will also be two new Pokémon balloons designed after Pikachu and Eevee, as well a balloon modeled after Ada Twist, Scientist from Andrea Beaty’s children’s book.

“For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers. We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition,” said the parade’s executive producer Will Cross.

Other new floats this year include one led by the cast of Girls5eva – Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps – as well as an alligator-shaped float representing the music, food and culture of Louisiana. The Late Show pianist Jon Batiste will lead that float.

Meanwhile, returning balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Ted from The Boss Baby, Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Chase from Paw Patrol, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from Ryan’s World, Papa Smurf from The Smurfs, Sonic the Hedgehog and SpongeBob SquarePants. As always, the Broadway theater scene will be represented in full force by the casts of Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wicked and the upcoming production of Annie. The Rockettes will perform as usual, and the Muppets of Sesame Street will be in attendance as well.

This year, celebrity guests include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane and Miss America Camille Schrier. After their recent sensational social media collaboration, the three hosts of Blue’s Clues will be there as well – Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25. Those interested in attending in person can visit the Macy’s website for more information.