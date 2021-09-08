Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Makes Major Decision on 2021 Crowd, Route

The organizers behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have made a major decision regarding the route and crowd watchers for 2021 event. ABC 7 in New York City reports that the parade will be back to its traditional structure for its 95th year, but there will be some added precautions. In 2020, the parade had to be scaled back to a TV-only event, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the parade returns to the streets of Manhattan, starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25. “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement as well, expressing his excitement that the parade will be returning to the Big Apple for 2021. “We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” he said. “We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November.”

Those who look forward to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year can rest assured that the organizers plan to bring back everything that fans love about the big event. There will be iconic balloons, epic floats, marching bands, and special performances. At this time, no celebrity guests have been announced, but the parade traditionally features actors entertainers smiling and waving to viewres, as well as popular singers offering some joy and cheer through song.

While many New Yorkers will have the opportunity to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person, but there will be expectations regarding Covid-19 safety. Among the guidelines are rules for parade workers and volunteers, who will be required to show proof of vaccination. Every parade worker and volunteer will also be required to wear a face covering.