Macaroni and Cheese Recall Announced

An extremely popular frozen macaroni and cheese product has been slammed by a recall this week. According to the FDA’s website, Amy’s Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. The batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.

Amy’s Kitchen announced this voluntary recall on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and word is spreading among fans. The company’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze is a popular snack for people with sensitivities to wheat and dairy all over the nation – especially for busy families since it is so quick and easy to heat up. This is a Class I recall that applies specifically to Lot 60J0421. These are 8-ounce packages of macaroni and cheese with a “best by” date of October 2023, and a UPC code 42272-00043.

Customers who find that they have the products from the recalled lot can either discard them or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. Those with additional questions can contact Amy’s Consumer Relations by phone at 800-643-0570.

According to the FDA, the dairy contamination in this lot was detected by a third-party laboratory. Amy’s Kitchen decided to enact this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, but so far no issues have been reported. However, those with wheat and dairy allergies can experience severe symptoms from consuming these products, and many people with those sensitivities rely on companies like Amy’s for easy meals.

Amy’s Kitchen was incorporated in 1988 and has quickly become a nationwide leader in convenient foods made with some health considerations in mind. This includes foods with allergens removed like dairy-free, gluten-free and so on, as well as foods with philosophical choices in mind like vegetarian, vegan and non-GMO foods.The company is based in California but in recent years its products have been available all over the U.S.

According to a report by the North Bay Business Journal, Amy’s Kitchen may be facing some new controversies at its production plant in Santa Rosa, California. A worker there has reportedly filed a formal complaint with OSHA, calling the working conditions at the plant unsafe. Executives at the company said that they “definitely disagree” with the worker’s complaint and believe that they are operating a safe environment.