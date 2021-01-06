Dr. Dre Fans Flood Twitter With Concerns and Well Wishes Amid Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization

Dr. Dre is in for the fight of his life after suffering a brain aneurysm that landed him in the ICU. Sources told TMZ that the music mogul is stable after entering the ICE on Tuesday. Doctors remain searching for answers about what caused the 55-year-old's bleeding. Tests are being conducted on Dr. Dre to determine what caused the brain aneursym.

All of this comes as the musician is in the midst of a divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles. TMZ notes the judge is likely to continue moving forward in the case despite Dr. Dre's absence. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have two children together, Truice and Truly. Most of the drama that has unfolded from their divorce has centered around their pre-nuptial agreement. His ex feels that it should be voided after claiming Dr. Dre tore it up, which he has denied.

With Dr. Dre in the hospital, many of his devoted fans reached out to him on social media to send their thoughts and prayers as he remains hospitalized. Here are some of the most notable messages to pour in shortly after news of his situation emerged.