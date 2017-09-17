Two Athletes Featured on Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’ Charged with Murder

Two college football players, both of which were featured athletes Netflix‘s popular docuseries Last Chance U, have been charged with murder.

Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright, two brothers from East Tennessee, both played football for East Mississippi Community College during their time on the show. The duo were arrested this week in connection to the fatal stabbing of Caleb Thomas Radford on July 25 in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to NESN, the brothers were charged with criminal homicide on Wednesday after their arrests.

Patrick, 22, transferred from East Mississippi to the University of Indiana, where campus police took him into custody. Wright had transferred to West Georgia University back in February, but left school before this year’s football season. He was arrested in Harriman, Tennessee.

Patrick and Wright are among four men charged in connection with Radford’s death. The 18-year-old was found on a street in Alcoa on July 25, having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Wright is now being held at Roane County Jail in Tennessee, while Patrick is being held in Bloomington, Indiana.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!