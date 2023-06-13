Las Vegas UFO Incident Has Viewers Divided Over Its Authenticity

The alleged UFO crash in Las Vegas, Nevada has consumed the attention of social media, but users are understandably divided on the story. According to a report by local CBS News affiliate 8 News NOW, there were multiple sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in the sky over Las Vegas on the night of April 30, 2023. At the center of the story is family who says that the flying object crashed in their backyard, and that they saw non-human creatures climb out of it.

The story of UAP in Las Vegas on April 30 in splintered into many smaller parts, but there are a few key pieces of visual evidence that viewers are now dissecting. One is body camera footage from a local police officer showing a green light flashing through the sky with an odd movement pattern. Many are calling this sight a UFO, and it was part of the reason that a 911 call about a UFO a few minutes later was taken so seriously. A second officer checked in on an anonymous suburban family who said a UFO crashed in their backyard and that extra-terrestrials came out of it. There is body cam footage from that encounter as well.

The body cam footage from that police visit came after the alleged UFO encounter and does not seem to show anything anomalous, but since then the community has compiled other evidence including footage from a nearby home security camera. It shows a bright light and includes a whistling sound followed by a bang – allegedly the sound of an object falling from the sky and landing at great speed.

Finally, one of the members of the anonymous family has come forward to share his story in his own words. He gives his name as Angel in a YouTube video published last week, which includes some videos he recorded with his cell phone that night. He admits that it does not show much that is convincing but explains that he was very shaken while recording. Other than that, all that viewers have to speculate about is the testimony of eye witnesses.

That has been enough to spark some serious conversations online. The comment section of Angel's YouTube video is full of conjecture, with the top comment reading: "This was the first time I ever seen police bodycam footage that redacted 'private property.' Seen plenty of times where it redacts personal info when, for example, a driver's license gets captured on camera, but I've never seen property get blanked out. Will you be acquiring an unredacted copy from the Las Vegas PD and publish it here?"

Critics had plenty of other problems with Angel's story including the relatively minimal impression in his yard where the alleged UFO landed. Many also held it against him that he did not think to take more pictures or videos. However, supporters praised Angel for coming forward and found it suspicious that his story is taking off at the same time as the government whistleblower David Grusch is making headlines.

Angel's story has made the rounds on other platforms as well, including the UFO subreddit. He and his family have reportedly evaded appointments for further interviews with 8 News NOW. The outlet also claims that they are in possession of more security footage that they have not released yet.