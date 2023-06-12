UFO Whistleblower Claims US Has Obtained Alien Ships

A high-ranking U.S. government official has come forward as a whistleblower on the issue of UFOs, claiming that the government has hidden massive secrets from the general public. The whistleblower is David Grusch who previously worked for the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He claims that the government has secretly recovered numerous extra-terrestrial spacecraft over the years and intentionally obscured the truth from the people of the world.

Coverage of UFOs has become more mainstream than ever over the last few years, particularly in 2017 when the government acknowledged the existence of a UFO task force and declassified numerous videos of "UAP" – unidentified anomalous phenomena – now called AARO. Grusch began working with AARO and claimed that even that department was intentionally barred from the whole truth. Compiling firsthand accounts from other government officials as well as evidence he was not able to share with journalists, Grusch put together his claim that the U.S. government has been secretly hoarding extra-terrestrial materials for about eight decades.

Grusch said that he has been told of secret government programs intended to track down and recover materials from crashed or landed extra-terrestrial spacecraft, which are likely related to UFOs and UAP. He said that these secret departments are in possession of "intact and partially intact vehicles" of non-human origin. Furthermore, he said that the U.S. government has secretly engaged in a "publicly unknown Cold War" with other world governments for control of these materials.

To be clear, Grusch is not claiming to have seen these alien materials – nor even to have seen photos of them. He could not explain in great detail the evidence that convinced him that they existed, but reporters from NewsNation say they verified his story with other sources. They also pointed out that he is one of the most high-ranking and reputable officials to come forward with a story like this.

Grusch is not just trying to share his story with the public, however. He first prepared his information and handed it over to the U.S. Congress as well as inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community. His main complaint is that these materials and the hunt for them have been illegally withheld from congress – and therefore the American people.

Grusch's claims are still steeped in mystery and must be considered with heavy scrutiny. It's worth noting that according to a report by Vox, various outlets turned down Grusch's story before he found an outlet for it at NewsNation, and then only with the help of two journalists with a particular interest in UFO stories. Still, if Grusch is telling the truth, the world may soon be in for some major revelations.