Las Vegas UFO Video: Everything We Know

A viral video is making the rounds right now showing a UFO appearing on police bodycam footage and the ensuing investigation. The clip came out in April but is just beginning to pick up steam with a wider audience on social media. Here's a breakdown of what we know about this video.

Police in Las Vegas, Nevada got multiple reports of an unidentified flying object (UFO) or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) on the night of April 30 and in the early morning hours of May 1, 2023. One officer even caught the strange flying phenomenon on his boydcam and was so shaken that he contacted his fellow police to let them know. Right now, this clip is making the rounds along with a report by local CBS News affiliate News 8 Now. That report shows another police officer responding to an emergency call at a local residence where a family claims they saw an two figures in their backyard, both between eight and 10 feet tall.

The officer is quick to link the two stories and begin looking for more details. His bodycam shows him stopping other residents to ask them if they've seen any strange lights in the sky or unusual figures on the ground. Later, the Las Vegas Police Department told reporters that there had been multiple sightings of UFOs on that night.

The bodycam footage that caught the UAP in real time seemed to show an amorphous glowing green shape, though the resolution of the camera made it difficult to tell where it was in relation to the other subjects on screen. This matches many of the typical descriptions in UFO sightings, where objects catch the eyes of bystanders because they seem to move outside of the laws of physics.

Meanwhile, the call about strange humanoid creatures in a family's backyard came just eight minutes after that sighting. The anonymous family said that they saw an object fall from the sky into their backyard, and described their alleged intruders as "like an 8-foot tall person and another one is inside it, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us and it's still there." The caller went on: "I swear to god this is not a joke, this is actually – we're terrified."

The caller would later describe the creature as "100 percent not human" and say that if it wasn't eight feet tall, it was 10 feet "long." Coming so close on the heels of the UAE sighting, this only strengthened speculation that this somehow involved extra-terrestrial visitors.

News Now 8 also discussed the possibility that the residents of Las Vegas witnessed some kind of military equipment malfunction that night. They cited a military source saying that the government has programs in place to track UFOs and collect any fallen materials. At the time of their report, the news team had not heard back from the Pentagon, but had been assured by local military bases that they were not involved in this.

UFO sightings have technically been reported since the beginning of recorded history as humankind documented the passage of the stars, planets, comets and other celestial bodies, but the modern connotation of UFOs really picked up steam the U.S. during World War II. In the decades after that, the "UFO craze" was mainly relegated to the realm of conspiracy theories – albeit some of the most widely believed conspiracy theories of the century.

Recently, however, UFO sightings have seen some vindication as the U.S. government has acknowledged its own ongoing studies in the area. The Pentagon admitted to the existence of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in 2017, and the Freedom of Information Act has declassified many reports, including some footage of sightings by military personnel. In spite of the increasing transparency, however, there are still no reliable explanations for UFO sightings like the ones in Las Vegas on April 30.