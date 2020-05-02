Landlord Roasted for Making Dancing TikTok About Taking Tenants Packages Until They Pay Rent

Friday saw many protest rent costs in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, urging landlords and government officials to step in and cancel due payments. Many are struggling to make rent payments due to stay-at-home orders and quarantine guidelines. And that doesn't even touch the rising unemployment numbers and countless errors with the government's stimulus efforts.

With those current events in mind, this TikTok video from someone who claims to be a landlord has many troubled and crying foul. In the clip, you can see the woman enter her home with an Amazon package and flip it to the ground. She then continues dancing in her living room while the description for her actions flashes on screen.

Landlords are a menace to society pic.twitter.com/LsHrP0otSH — wash your damn hands (@haaniyah_) May 2, 2020

"My tenant is late on rent and is avoiding me, but has money to order. So I take all their packages until they pay up," the video states. "I'm so petty." But as many were quick to point out on Twitter, the decision to take the tenant's mail and film it could definitely backfire.

According to an article from SF Gate, any taking or concealment of mail that is not the possession of the person holding it is considered theft. And any theft of mail is considered a third-degree felony, carrying a fine and up to five years in prison as punishment.

Many were quick to point that out online and also show their disdain for the woman's decision. Scroll down to see how many reacted.