Coronavirus Unemployment: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Payments, and More

Along with its severe impact on the healthcare industry, and a rising death toll, coronavirus has also led to widespread unemployment across the U.S. Much of this was attributed to businesses being forced to close as Stay-at-Home restrictions went in place across the country.

As of Friday, more than 30 million people have reportedly filed for unemployment in the last six weeks, according to CNET. Apparently, that number could be even higher, after a survey from the Economic Policy Institute estimated that roughly 14 million additional people would have filed for unemployment if the process was easier. While there has been a spike in layoffs and furloughs, which has led to a backlog of applications, there are apps to help make the process slightly easier for those in need.

Part of the problem was supposed to be alleviated by the one-time $1,200 stimulus checks, which were part of the massive $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March. However, along with issues with the rollout of these payments, not everyone will end up qualifying. Even those who do are becoming increasingly vocal over how little good the one-time payment will actually do.

The latter is especially true for those who've lost their job entirely due to the pandemic. If that's the case, there are some options worth looking at to help stay afloat in the meantime.