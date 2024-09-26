Krispy Kreme Offering Free Coffee and a Dozen Doughnuts for $2

Krispy Kreme lovers, you're in for a treat! In honor of National Donut Day on Sept. 29, the popular chain is offering a sweet deal. Customers can grab a free medium coffee on for one day only with any purchase. Per PEOPLE, the deal applies to hot or iced drinks and there is no purchase minimum. To get the deal though, those ordering online must use promo code COFFEE.

If coffee isn't your thing, grab a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2 with a purchase of any full-priced dozen. Use the promo code BOGO2 if ordering online. The offer also applied in store. Krispy Kreme customers can choose from a variety of fall-flavored treates for that full-priced dozen needed to grab the $2 dozen.

The Golden Harvest Collection was released on Sept. 16, a week before Fall began. It features four new and returning treats: Maple Buttercreme Doughnut, Oatmeal Kreme Pie Doughnut, Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut and Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut.

Before that, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut was released on Aug. 12. It is also available for pumpkin fanatics who want a dozen of donuts.

They've had other successful partnerships. The Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection treats celebrated the beloved doll's 65th anniversary. Barbie lovers could choose from four flavors: Barbie Pink, Malibu Dream Party, Barbie Berries 'n Kreme and Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut.

To celebrate football season, they released the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Collection. The limited line features treats designed to taste like the soda and look like scenes from the NFL.

Krispy Kreme isn't the only chain getting in on National Coffee Day. Customers can cash in at Dunkin' Donuts. They are giving out a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase/ Peet's Coffee is also treating guests to a free small coffee or cold brew.